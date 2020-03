RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to make a “major announcement” during Monday’s press briefing on Virginia’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The governor teased the announcement on Twitter hours before his scheduled 2 p.m. press conference. It comes as Virginia health officials report a jump in cases to 1,020, with 136 in the hospital and 25 deaths.

I'll be making a major announcement about Virginia's #COVID19 response at 2:00 PM today. Watch live here on Twitter or at https://t.co/SNdePsaKTG. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) March 30, 2020

