Northam to address COVID-19 in Virginia as state gets ready for Phase 3

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Ralph Northam will be providing Virginians with an update as the state gets ready to move into Phase 3 next week.

Northam announced last week that the whole state — including Richmond and NOVA who delayed their reopening because of COVID-19 cases — will be moving to the third phase of “Forward Virginia.”

Under Phase 3, Virginians will be able to increase the cap on social gatherings to 250 people. Retailers, restaurants and bars will be able to lift capacity limits entirely. Plus, more people will be allowed in entertainment venues and gyms.

“Obviously if we see surges in the commonwealth and we’re going in the wrong direction we will have to make difficult decisions,” Northam said when asked if he’s prepared to restore restrictions.

The governor said he wouldn’t have allowed the state to move forward in the first place if the data wasn’t encouraging.

