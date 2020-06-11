Northam to address Virginia’s COVID-19 response at 2 p.m.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam speaks during the COVID-19 update news conference in the Patrick Henry Building Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (Mark Gormus/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam will provide an update on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth during one of his bi-weekly briefings this afternoon.

Earlier this week, Northam announced that Virginia schools would reopen in the fall for the 2020-2021 school year. Similar to businesses, Northam said that schools would reopen using a phased approach.

Come Friday, June 12, the whole state will have started ‘Phase Two,’ including Richmond and Northern Virginia.

