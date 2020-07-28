Northam to address Virginia’s rising COVID-19 cases at 2 p.m.

FILE – In this June 4, 2020, file photo Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam speaks during a news conference in Richmond, Va. Governors, like Northam, who implemented shutdowns as their states responded to the coronavirus pandemic were among millions of beneficiaries of the loan program created to help small businesses, data released Monday, July 6, show. Northam’s former medical practice, in which he’s still invested, was among beneficiaries. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam will hold a press conference Tuesday at 2 p.m. to provide an update on the state’s rising COVID-19 cases. Northam could announce stricter guidelines for the state in an effort to control the uptick in cases.

Over the weekend, Northam said he would be watching the public health data closely.

“If the numbers don’t come down, we may have to take additional steps to blunt the spread of this virus,” the governor tweeted.

On Monday, the Virginia Department of Health reported a rise of 1,505 positive cases in a single day.

This is a developing story. WRIC will carry the presser online.