Northam to finalize decision on Virginia’s reopening at 2 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Ralph Northam is expected to officially announce this afternoon whether or not Virginia will enter ‘phase one’ of reopening. ‘Phase one’ is part of a three-phase plan called “Forward Virginia.”

Gov. Northam has said May 15 is a tentative date for businesses to reopen with limitations. During Monday’s briefing he said he was confident he’ll stick to the plan.

Here’s what ‘phase one’ would look like:

Northam’s ‘Phase 1’ plan for Virginia’s reopening.

On Tuesday, Northam excluded northern Virginia from ‘phase one’ of the reopening plan by signing an executive order that allows localities to delay reopening by two weeks until May 29.

WATCH: Tune in at 2 p.m. on 8News to watch Gov. Northam’s briefing.