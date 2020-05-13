Northam to finalize decision on Virginia’s reopening at 2 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Ralph Northam is expected to officially announce this afternoon whether or not Virginia will enter ‘phase one’ of reopening. ‘Phase one’ is part of a three-phase plan called “Forward Virginia.”
Gov. Northam has said May 15 is a tentative date for businesses to reopen with limitations. During Monday’s briefing he said he was confident he’ll stick to the plan.
Here’s what ‘phase one’ would look like:
On Tuesday, Northam excluded northern Virginia from ‘phase one’ of the reopening plan by signing an executive order that allows localities to delay reopening by two weeks until May 29.
