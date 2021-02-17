Northam to give COVID-19, vaccination efforts update at 2 p.m.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam talks with two volunteers who were administering the COVID-19 vaccination at the Richmond Raceway complex in Richmond, Va., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. At right is Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico. (Dean Hoffmeyer/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This afternoon, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam will give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response and vaccination efforts.

On Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Health launched a centralized system that allows residents to pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine.

VDH said the governor is expected to provide details on a new COVID-19 hotline that will help residents who are uncomfortable or unable to register online.

