Northam to give COVID-19, vaccination efforts update at 2 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This afternoon, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam will give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response and vaccination efforts.
On Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Health launched a centralized system that allows residents to pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine.
VDH said the governor is expected to provide details on a new COVID-19 hotline that will help residents who are uncomfortable or unable to register online.
