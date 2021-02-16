Northam to make announcement about rent relief

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam answers a question during a COVID-19-19 briefing at the Capitol in Richmond, Va, Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam announced $524 million dollars in federal assistant to help with housing, and the state will immediately put $160 million into the Virginia Rent Relief Program.

Northam said Virginia has an eviction crisis, and the pandemic only exasperated the issue. He said it was the government’s job to make sure people have safe and affordable housing.

“The pandemic has not been easy anyone, but it has been devastating for people trying to keep a roof over their head,” Northam said.

He said the RRP will continue to operate with a racial equity lenses, because the pandemic has impacted communities of color the most.

One change to the RRP is it will no longer assist homeowners, however, Northam said there will be other avenues they can seek help. He added most of the applications for the program have been summited by renters.

You can find more information about RRP and other measures put in place to help renters and homeowners online here.

You can watch a livestream of the press conference below: