CNBC names Virginia the ‘Top State for Business’ for 2021; North Carolina at No. 2

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday at the Port of Virginia in Norfolk that Virginia has been named the “Top State for Business” by CNBC.

“CNBC confirmed to the world what we have known for a long time, Virginia is the top state for business again this year,” Northam said. ” … could not prouder of what this says about the inclusive, commonsense policies that we put in place and how they encourage business investment.”

North Carolina finished just behind Virginia at No. 2, followed by Utah, Texas and Tennessee.

It’s the second straight time Virginia has won the distinction and fifth since the study began in 2007. (CNBC didn’t name a top state in 2020 due to the pandemic.)

“Virginia pulls off the repeat performance despite a vastly altered competitive landscape, a testament to the resilience of the state’s business climate,” CNBC wrote. “… Going into the pandemic and coming out of it, Virginia’s greatest strength has been its ability to nurture and retain talent. Public schools perform well in terms of test scores, and a world-class higher education system is reliably funded.”

The announcement comes a day after he stopped in Virginia Beach to announce a proposal to spend $353 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding to help Virginia’s small businesses.

Northam is proposing a $250 million investment in the Rebuild VA economic recovery grand program, $50 million for Virginia Tourism Corporation initiatives and $53 million for additional small business aid, which includes the Industrial Revitalization Fund and Virginia Main Street program.

