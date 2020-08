Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam answers a question during a press briefing inside the Patrick Henry Building in Richmond, Va., Thursday, June 11, 2020. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam will provide an update this afternoon on the state’s COVID-19 response and Tropical Storm Isaias recovery.

Prior to the storm, Northam declared a state of emergency. Virginia was hit with flooding and high winds.

Declaring a state of emergency allowed the Commonwealth to free up and prepare resources that could be deployed to other states impacted by Isaias.

8News will carry the governor’s press conference online at 2 p.m.