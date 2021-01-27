Northam to provide update on Virginia’s vaccination efforts at 2 p.m.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam removes his mask to answer a question during a COVID-19 briefing at the Capitol in Richmond, Va, Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

VIRGINIA (WRIC) — Governor Ralph Northam will update Virginians on the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout during a press conference this afternoon.

According to CDC data, Virginia has administered 594,828 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine which is a little more than half of the vaccines distributed to the state.

On Tuesday, the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors wrote a letter to Gov. Northam saying the state’s mass vaccination efforts “totally defective.” Board members wanted to know why it’s taking so long for Virginia residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The governor’s office released a response saying that Virginia has administered just 50 percent of the vaccine distributed to the state due to a few different factors:

Data entry issues undercounting the state’s progress

Allocation to the federal partnership responsible for vaccinating long-term care facilities

Providers who are continuing to save shots for future use

The press conference is set to start at 2 p.m. Watch it live on 8News.