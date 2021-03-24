TODAY: Northam to sign bill abolishing the death penalty in Virginia

WATCH LIVE WITH 8NEWS AT 2 P.M.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam will sign a bill abolishing the death penalty in Virginia today at 2 p.m. at the Greensville Correctional Center.

HB 2263 removes executions from the list of punishments in Virginia Code and makes life in prison without the possibility of parole the maximum sentence the commonwealth can implement. It passed the Senate back in February with a 22-16 vote, and the House with a 57-43 vote.

Even before the 2021 General Assembly session, Northam endorsed this effort, calling the death penalty “inequitable, ineffective, and inhumane” in a joint statement with the state’s Democratic leadership moments after the state Senate approved the House’s bill.

After Northam signs the bill, Virginia will become the 23rd state and the first one in the south to abolish the death penalty.

