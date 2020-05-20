Northam to update the commonwealth on COVID-19

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam speaks during the COVID-19 update news conference in the Patrick Henry Building Friday May 8, 2020 in Richmond, Va. (Mark Gormus/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Ralph Northam will update Virginians on the coronavirus pandemic this afternoon.

At 2 p.m. the governor will be speaking at one of his weekly press briefings.

Phase One of Northam’s “Forward Virginia” plan has already started in most of the state, with the exception of Northern Virginia, the city of Richmond and Accomack County on the Eastern Shore. Northam said the first weekend of reopening in Virginia was successful.

On Monday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced he would allow public beaches in Virginia Beach to reopen with restrictions in time for Memorial Day weekend.

