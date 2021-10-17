Northam toasts to increasing sales in Virginia’s wine industry

In this file photo, a visitor samples a glass of wine. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam invited wine lovers across the state to celebrate Virginia Wine Month during the month of October and toast to the industry’s 7.4% sale increase for fiscal year 2021.

With over 300 wineries in the state, Virginia consistently ranks within the top 10 wine regions in the United States. The commonwealth has generated over $1.37 billion in economic impact and more than 8,200 jobs.

Northam encourages everyone to celebrate Virginia Wine Month and to support winemakers.

“Our unique wines reflect the beauty, grace, and hard work of Virginia,” said Northam.

This weekend, Virginians are encouraged to host a Harvest Party, to celebrate Virginia-grown food and wine. Winemakers and Virginia chefs will be highlighted during events hosted events.

Virginia Wine Month celebrates the partnerships and local support that makes Virginia wines excel by featuring Virginia Wines and local artisanal foods.

