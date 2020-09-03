Northam urges Virginia Supreme Court to halt evictions until October

FILE – In this Aug. 20, 2019, file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam delivers his budget update before a joint meeting of the House and Senate money committees at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. Northam announced Monday, Dec. 9, that his budget proposal will include about $22 million for efforts to improve health outcomes for mothers and babies and reduce the racial disparity in the state’s maternal mortality rate. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam (D) sent a letter Thursday urging the state’s highest court to halt eviction proceedings in Virginia until October, as lawmakers work towards legislation to provide relief during the special session and with the current moratorium slated to end on Labor Day.

In his letter, Northam’s second to Virginia Supreme Court Justice Donald Lemons since July, the governor requests that the court again consider extending and renewing its order barring evictions until Oct. 1. In August, the Supreme Court of Virginia granted the governor’s request for a statewide eviction moratorium through Sept. 7.

“I recognize that this is a difficult request to place on the Court again, but these are unprecedented times,” Northam wrote. “The issues associated with this pandemic are complex. We will only conquer the public health crisis when families remain securely housed and are not displaced.”

The governor states in the letter that extending the ban would give the General Assembly additional time to find a legislative solution.

