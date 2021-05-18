Northam urging Virginians to participate in statewide day of action to get vaccinated

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Ralph Northam is urging Virginians to participate in an effort to get more people vaccinated today, called “It’s Our Shot, Virginia: Statewide Day of Action.”

According to a release from Northam’s office, the goal is to help Virginians make a plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine, then encourage their communities to do the same.

“I’m proud of Virginia’s vaccination progress, which has helped slow the spread of COVID-19 in our Commonwealth to its lowest level in over a year,” Northam said. “Putting this pandemic behind us once and for all requires everyone doing their part—that means making sure you are informed, getting your free COVID-19 vaccine, and helping your friends, family members, and neighbors make a plan to get vaccinated.”

To participate in the day of action, Virginians are encouraged to schedule a vaccine appointment and help others schedule theirs, too. Many vaccines are readily available at health departments, pharmacies, and community vaccination centers.

The Governor also wants to hear about vaccination stories on social media. He’s encouraging residents to record a short 30-60 second video highlighting why they chose to get vaccinated using the hashtag #VaccinateVirginia.

Virginians can also get involved by becoming a COVID community ambassador and by limiting the spread of misinformation. You can find more information about becoming an ambassador here: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/VAVDHORCE/signup/23072

To date, 7,109,951 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Virginia with 4,123,803 people being fully vaccinated.

Governor Northam remains confident the Commonwealth will meet President Biden’s goal of having 70 percent of adults vaccinated with at least one dose by July 4.