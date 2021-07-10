Northern Neck broadband expansion project breaks ground

WARSAW, Va. (AP) — Work is starting on a project that aims to bring fiber-optic broadband to thousands of Northern Neck homes and businesses.

Gov. Ralph Northam joined Dominion Energy Virginia, All Points Broadband, and Northern Neck Electric Cooperative to celebrate the first phase of the project that aims to bring internet access to all remaining unserved locations in King George, Northumberland, Richmond and Westmoreland counties.

The project will use a $10 million grant from the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative with federal and local funding and private investment. Dominion Energy is installing over 200 miles of fiber from Fredericksburg to Kilmarnock.

All Points Broadband will lease the “middle-mile” fiber and install the network’s “last mile.”