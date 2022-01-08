Northern Neck Electric Co-op: Power to all customers restored

FORT WORTH, TX – FEBRUARY 16: Pike Electric service trucks line up after a snow storm on February 16, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas. Winter storm Uri has brought historic cold weather and power outages to Texas as storms have swept across 26 states with a mix of freezing temperatures and precipitation. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Nothern Neck Electric Cooperative, an electricity provider that serves the Northern Neck region of Northeastern Virginia, has announced they have restored power to all customers who were affected by Monday’s winter storm.

Hundreds of thousands of Virginians were left without power after what Dominion called one of the state’s “Top 5 worst winter storms,” any many are still waiting for electricity to be restored to their homes. Governor Northam declared a state of emergency and mobilized the National Guard to help open roads and restore power to some counties.

As of Tuesday night, 2,400 NNEC customers were still without power. By 7:30 Saturday morning, that numbers had been reduced to just 17, and by noon all known outages had been taken care of.

Any Northern Neck Electric Cooperative customers still experiencing outages can call 866-663-2688.