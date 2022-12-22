NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two ferries located in the Northern Neck will be shut down at noon due to expected inclement weather in the area.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said the service shutdown will impact the Merry Point Ferry, located on Route 604 in Lancaster County, and the Sunnybank Ferry, located on Route 644 in Northumberland County. VDOT plans to secure the vessels ahead of expected inclement weather and high winds.

VDOT made the announcement Thursday, Dec. 22, and said ferry service will remain suspended through the weekend. Sunnybank Ferry is expected to resume service on Monday, Dec. 26. The Merry Point Ferry is expected to resume service on Tuesday, Dec. 27.