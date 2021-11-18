Northern Virginia woman kept hit-and-run victim from dialing 9-1-1, according to police

Virginia News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — Police say a Northern Virginia woman charged in a fatal hit-and-run is now accused of preventing the injured person from calling for help.

Prince William County police say a preliminary investigation showed 23-year-old Keiry Beatriz Álvarez Contreras was driving a Hyundai Sonata southbound on Centreville Road on Monday evening when she hit 74-year-old Jose Pastor Manzanares of Manassas Park as he walked in the roadway.

Police say after Manzanares was hit, Álvarez Contreras got out of her car and approached the victim lying in the road. But as he tried to use his phone, Álvarez Contreras took the phone and threw it.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events