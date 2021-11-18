Northern Virginia woman kept hit-and-run victim from dialing 9-1-1, according to police

MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — Police say a Northern Virginia woman charged in a fatal hit-and-run is now accused of preventing the injured person from calling for help.

Prince William County police say a preliminary investigation showed 23-year-old Keiry Beatriz Álvarez Contreras was driving a Hyundai Sonata southbound on Centreville Road on Monday evening when she hit 74-year-old Jose Pastor Manzanares of Manassas Park as he walked in the roadway.

Police say after Manzanares was hit, Álvarez Contreras got out of her car and approached the victim lying in the road. But as he tried to use his phone, Álvarez Contreras took the phone and threw it.