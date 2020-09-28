Northrop Grumman to launch toilet, radishes and more into space

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. (WRIC) — Northrup Grumman is launching the Cyngus cargo spacecraft from the Wallops Flight Facility on Thursday. The rocket is delivering supplies and research materials to the International Space Station. A video from NASA explains all of the new things heading up to space.

The launch will take place no earlier than 9:38 p.m. NASA TV coverage of the event will begin at 9 p.m. The resupply mission can be viewed here.

The spacecraft contains a smaller and lighter toilet for use in space. The new Universal Waste Management System is made of titanium. “I get a big laugh from my friends all the time like ‘oh he’s building a toilet,'” said UWMS Program Manager Jim Fuller. “Not just a toilet, you know a titanium space toilet.”

There are also radishes aboard the cargo spacecraft. The radishes will be grown in the ISS advanced plant habitat. Radishes have been grown in space several times but the advanced plant habitat will allow for more radish growth and study of the plants.

In addition to the new toilet and radishes for astronauts at the station there will also be research materials sent into space. Cancer therapy research materials will be sent to the station in order to be tested in microgravity.

A new virtual reality camera created by Felix and Paul Studios will be sent to the ISS to film outside of the space station.

