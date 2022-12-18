RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Virginia Lottery, North Carolina Education Lottery, and Virginia and North Carolina’s Problem Gambling Programs are asking the public to help with their prevention campaign.

While giving lottery tickets as gifts during the holiday season could be fun for adults, they warn the lottery is not a kid’s game.

Ahead of the holidays, the Virginia Lottery wants to remind everyone that not only is a lottery card an inappropriate gift for anyone younger than 18, but it is also against state law.

“The earlier in life a young person starts to gamble, the more likely he or she is to develop gambling problems later on,” said Carolyn Hawley, Ph. D., VCPG President. “So during this time of giving, please remember that lottery tickets are not toys. They are for adults only.”

All the organizations are joining more than 100 lotteries and organizations worldwide in the annual prevention campaign, ‘Gift Responsibly 2022.’

It’s organized by the National Council on Problem Gambling and the International Center for Youth Gambling and High-Risk Behaviors.

“Youth problem gambling has emerged as a significant and growing public health issue,” said Keith Whyte, the council’s executive director. “Our message is a simple one: lottery tickets are never appropriate gifts for children.”

This is the 15th year that the Virginia Lottery is taking part in the nationwide campaign to increase public awareness during the holiday season.

Click here for more information about the campaign.

If you or someone you care about has a problem with gambling, click here.