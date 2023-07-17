RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A fruit expert from Virginia Tech said that berry enjoyers may notice larger strawberries this year.

Jayesh Samtani, an expert in small fruits at Virginia Tech, said his research involves how growers can optimize berry production — discussing factors such as region, weather, breeding and farming technique.

Samtani said that much of the east and west coasts experienced cooler springs in 2023, which has resulted in an extended harvest.

Another factor that yielded better conditions for the fruit is an increase in moisture, which improved irrigation and increased pollination by insects.