Nottoway County Public Schools and Sheriff respond to student sexual assault allegations

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Nottoway elected official took the podium during a school board meeting Monday night to inform the board about an alleged sexual assault on school grounds.

John Roark, a member of the Nottoway County Board of Supervisors, addressed the school board during public comment sharing details about the assault of a student that he said took place a few months ago in a classroom at Nottoway Middle School. Roark said that to his knowledge, the school has not taken disciplinary action against the assailant and that the assailant returned to school the day after the incident occurred.

The victim’s mother reported the incident to the police, he said.

Roark also claimed that the victim has been bullied on multiple occasions since the sexual assault occurred. Watch the school board meeting on Facebook. Roark’s comments begin about 40 minutes into the video.

Nottoway County Public Schools released a statement Tuesday afternoon saying, “During the public comment portion of the January 24 school board meeting, a citizen claimed that there had been a sexual assault in one of our schools and that school staff and leadership did not address it.”

“We want our community to know that there was an investigation of the alleged incident, in collaboration with the Nottoway County Sheriff’s Office. This investigation followed our established process, which aligns with School Board policy.”

Nottoway Schools said that because this situation involves a student, it is unable to share further details at this time.

John Roark speaking at the Nottoway County School Board meeting on January 24, 2022. (Screenshot from Facebook video)

The Nottoway Sheriff’s Office also released a statement on Tuesday afternoon saying that after they received a report of an incident that occurred during school hours, Nottoway Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officers initiated an investigation into the claim. They said that the investigation was completed and followed due process.

The Sheriff’s Office is also not providing additional information. According to their press release, “Due to the sensitive nature of the issue and that all the persons involved are juveniles, the Nottoway Sheriff’s Office cannot comment on the names, status, possible convictions, or any other outcomes involving this incident.”

8News contacted Nottoway County Commonwealth’s Attorney Leanne Watrous who said via email, “I’m sorry, I am not able to comment.”

