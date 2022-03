WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — NOVA Community College Alexandria Campus posted on Twitter stating the school was closed today due to a bomb threat and the college has evacuated the area.

The college is closed and all classes are services are canceled.

First Lady Jill Biden works at the campus and teaches in-person at the college.

The college tweeted that it will make an announcement when the Alexandria Campus reopens.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.