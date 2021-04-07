NRA exec took “security retreat” on yacht in Bahamas after mass shootings

In this Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, photo, National Rifle Association Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2020, at the National Harbor, in Oxon Hill, Md. After school shootings that left dozens dead in recent years, LaPierre said the resulting outrage put him in such danger that he sought shelter aboard a friend’s 108-foot yacht. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

DALLAS (AP) — After school shootings that left dozens dead in recent years, National Rifle Association leader Wayne LaPierre said the resulting outrage put him in such danger that he sought shelter aboard a friend’s 108-foot yacht.

During a deposition, the head of the powerful gun-rights group acknowledged sailing in the Bahamas with his family as a “security retreat.”

A transcript of the deposition was filed over the weekend in a federal bankruptcy trial over whether the NRA should be allowed to incorporate in Texas instead of New York. The organization’s headquarters are in Fairfax, Virginia.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing to disband the group.

The NRA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.