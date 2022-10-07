RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — According to research by the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), October is the most dangerous month to drive in Virginia. Because of this, the Virginia State Police and 19 local police agencies are teaming up for a new campaign to prevent crashes and reduce injuries this month.

According to the DMV, 8,034 people were killed in car crashes over the last 10 years. Of those deaths, 10% happened in October.

Last year, 86 people were killed in October car crashes in the commonwealth. Of those killed, the DMV says almost half were not wearing a seat belt or properly restrained in a car seat or booster seat.

In an effort to make the roads a bit safer this month, the DMV is joining with Virginia State Police and 19 local law enforcement agencies to participate in the “Operation Crash Reduction” campaign, which will begin this weekend.

The campaign, led nationwide by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, encourages drivers to wear their seatbelts, watch their speed and practice safe driving.

“As folks travel this holiday weekend, we ask them to remember the basic skills they learned when they started to drive buckle up, follow a safe speed, stay focused and never drive impaired,” Linda Ford, acting DMV commissioner, said. “We could save so many lives if people commit to employing these skills every time they get behind the wheel.”

Virginia State Police is partnering with 19 local law enforcement agencies for the initiative, including the Henrico County Police Department and Richmond Police Department.