ODU using virus relief funds to clear student debt from spring 2021 semester

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University will use coronavirus relief funding to help forgive students’ unpaid balances from the 2021 spring semester.

ODU received millions of dollars in federal aid to help students with expenses during the pandemic.

“Old Dominion is committed to helping our students reach their academic potential,” said Donald Stansberry, Ph.D., vice president for student engagement and enrollment services. “At a time when many families are facing financial stress because of the pandemic, these CARES Act funds will help eliminate significant roadblocks so students can continue on their academic journeys.”

Those outstanding balances prevent students from getting their diploma or enroll for fall 2021 classes.

The assistance via CARES Act funds does not cover student loans to outside lenders ODU says, and only applies for unpaid balances for spring 2021.

