Off duty deputy, nearby civilians help man having possible seizure in his car

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office deputy and nearby civilians worked to help a man who was possibly having a seizure in his car.

On Sept. 10, Off duty Deputy Travis Marsh was taking his family out to dinner. When they came to a stoplight that had just turned green, his wife noticed a man in a car next to them still at the stoplight with his head down.

She thought he might be on the phone but she noticed something was wrong. She told her husband, Marsh, who saw the man in the same position.

He quickly and safely pulled into a parking lot and ran across the street to check on the man. As he called 911, he started knocking on the window to see if he could get the man’s attention. Officials say the man was having a seizure with his foot still on the gas.

Marsh stayed on the phone with dispatchers while still trying to get his attention. Other bystanders saw Marsh helping and came to assist as well. Someone was able to break a window and get in to unlock the vehicle.

Marsh was then able to get in, put the car into park, and turn off the car. Just as he was able to do this the emergency personnel arrived.

“He didn’t skip a beat, he did what he had to do to help the man. Others saw him take action and they came to help too. I was so proud of him. He took charge and did what had to be done,” Marsh’s wife said.

Sheriff Diggs added, “I cannot be more proud of Deputy Marsh for how he conducts himself on and off duty. He is truly an asset to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office. We do not know the identity of the man or his current condition but we pray that he makes a full recovery.”

