Off-duty officer rescues driver from burning car in Virginia

MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — A police officer in northern Virginia has saved the life of an unconscious driver after pulling him from a burning car.

Manassas Park Police say Lt. Dustin Walker was off duty Saturday shortly after 10 p.m. when he saw a Toyota driving the wrong way on Lomond Drive.

The Toyota struck a parked vehicle and burst into flames. The fire spread to two additional cars as well as overhead power lines.

Police said Walker pulled the unconscious driver from the Toyota. The driver later regained consciousness and refused treatment. He was charged in Prince William County with driving under the influence.

