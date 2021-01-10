Off-duty US Capitol Police officer dead at 51, cause of death not released

WASHINGTON (WFLA/WAVY) — The US Capitol Police Dept. announced Sunday that one of their officers died while off duty, just days after another Capitol officer lost his life when a mob stormed the US Capitol building.

The department said it’s “deeply saddened” by the off-duty death of Officer Howard Liebengood. He died Saturday at just 51 years old. Officials did not release his cause of death.

Liebengood was assigned to the Senate Division and has been with the Capitol Police since April 2005. He was the son of Howard S. Liebengood, who was the Senate sergeant-at-arms, chief of staff for two senators. He died in 2005 at just 62.

The premature death of Capitol Police Officer Liebengood comes just days after the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died Thursday from injuries he suffered in the riot in the Capitol building.

Sen. Mark Warner offered his condolences and prayers upon learning about Officer Liebengood’s passing.