Officer terminated following traffic stop involving U.S. Army Lieutenant

In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, A police officer uses a spray agent on Caron Nazario on Dec. 20, 2020, in Windsor, Va. Nazario, a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, is suing two Virginia police officers over a traffic stop during which he says the officers drew their guns and pointed them at him as he was dressed in uniform. Caron Nazario says his constitutional rights were violated by the traffic stop in the town of Windsor in December. (Windsor Police via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Town of Windsor breaks its silence in the wake of the “unfortunate events” that happened on December 5, 2020, involving U.S. Army Lieutenant Caron Nazario and two Windsor Police Department officers.

In a press release sent to 8News, the Town of Windsor said the traffic stop involving Army medic Lieutenant Nazario and Officers Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker led to an internal investigation.

The investigation was to determine the appropriateness of actions for the use of pepper spray during the incident.

The investigation began immediately, according to the release, and following the investigation, the Windsor Police Department came to the conclusion their policy was not followed. Disciplinary action and department-wide requirements for additional training were implemented starting in January 2021, and they continue today.

Officer Gutierrez was terminated from his job.

The release stated the Town of Windsor has been open and honest since the initial stop and will continue to provide information related to this event with transparency. The town joined Governor Northam in asking the Virginia State Police for an investigation.

