Suspect identified in shooting that injured Norton police chief

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — Investigators have released the name of the suspect in Friday’s shooting that injured Norton Police Chief James Lane.

James Dyer Buckland, 36 of Pound, has been charged with attempted capitol murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp said the police chief was in “stable condition.”

Previous photo of James Dyer Buckland (Photo: Pound Police Dept.)

The shooting happened near the Norton Walmart. According to Virginia State Police, Lane was responding to a call about a shoplifter at a business on Commonwealth Drive.

“As Norton Police Chief James Lane pulled up to the parking lot, he encountered a male pedestrian,” VSP said in a release. “The man began shooting into the chief’s vehicle, striking the chief. The chief returned fire.”

Norton Police Chief James Lane

State police say a Norton police officer also fired at Buckland. A handgun belonging to the suspect was recovered at the scene, VSP said.

Lane and Buckland both suffered gunshot wounds and were flown to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

State police are investigating the shooting.