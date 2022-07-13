BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Buchanan County officials revealed during a press conference Wednesday that there have not been any fatalities reported following widespread floods Tuesday night. However, roughly 40 people remain missing.

“We are currently following up on approximately 40 missing persons as a result of this flood,” Chief Deputy Eric Breeding of the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office told media Wednesday.

According to Breeding, authorities began responding to the reports of damage and rising water Tuesday night. After the severity of the situation became more apparent overnight and through the morning, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VEMA) was contacted to assist.

Photo: Buchanan County Chief Deputy Eric Breeding and other emergency officials provide an update to widespread flooding that began Tuesday night. (WJHL)

Breeding said that as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, search and rescue operations in the Whitewood area of the county remain ongoing. Roads heading into the area are closed except to emergency personnel, and the public is asked to avoid the area.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) asks that anyone who had previously reported a person missing and later found or contacted them to inform the sheriff’s office. Anyone who needs to contact the BCSO hotline to report a missing person is asked to call 833-748-1424.

VEMA reported roughly ten miles worth of the county had received significant damage but was unable to estimate how many homes or buildings had been destroyed.

The full conference can be viewed below:

A news release from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) revealed that flooding occurred on Dismal River Road in the Dismal River, Patterson, Hale Creek, Pilgrims Knob, Whitewood and Jewell Valley communities.

An emergency shelter has been set up at Twin Valley Elementary School at 9017 Riverside Drive in Oakwood. Those who believe a loved one is missing following the flooding can also report it to the Reunification Center at the school.

The county issued a boil water notice for the Clifton Fork and Whitewood communities that will remain in effect until further notice.

Responding agencies include the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, multiple swift water rescue crews, fire departments and EMS agencies from the county and throughout the region.

The Bristol, Virginia Fire Department revealed the agency received a call to assist just before midnight Tuesday, and six crew members with water rescue training arrived at 2 a.m. Wednesday. By Wednesday afternoon, the agency released it has helped 30 people evacuate their homes. The team expects to remain in the area throughout the night.

McClanahan asked that those who call 911 only do so in the case of an emergency. A press conference is scheduled at 1 p.m. from the instant command post located at the BCSO in Vansant.

Photo: Virginia Department of Emergency Management



Photo: Virginia Department of Emergency Management

Photo: WJHL

Photo: WJHL

Photo: WJHL

Photo: WJHL

Storm Team 11 predicts more scattered showers throughout the region on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.