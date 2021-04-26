Officials believe they’ve found the body of missing New Jersey teen in Shenandoah National Park

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Shenandoah National Park announced on Monday that they have found a body they believe to be a New Jersey teen that was reported missing last Thursday.

Park officials said they and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management have suspended the search for Ty Sauer, 18, of New Jersey, after this discovery. Sauer was last seen alive around 11 p.m. on April 22 near mile 35 on Skyline Drive.

The announcement said the body was discovered at 2:55 p.m. on April 26. The remains were found in the park about 2.5 miles from the boundary in Rappahannock County and about two miles from where Sauer was last seen.

Officials said the body is being transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for positive identification and to determine the of cause of death