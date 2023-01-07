NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – State and local officials have issued statements following a shooting at Richneck Elementary School that left one teacher critically injured. Police say the 6-year-old suspect is in custody.

The call for the shooting came in around 2 p.m. Friday, January 6. Police say the teacher who was shot has life-threatening injuries and that the suspect, which police say is a 6-year-old boy, has been taken into custody.

Officials shared messages and statements Friday:

My administration has offered assistance in response to the shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News and stand at the ready to help in any way we can. I am continuing to monitor the situation and am praying for the continued safety of all students and the community. — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) January 6, 2023

I am monitoring this disturbing situation. Please follow the advice of all law enforcement as updates become available. https://t.co/TQWCqjAASH — Rep. Bobby Scott (@BobbyScott) January 6, 2023

“I’m monitoring this situation closely and praying for the safety of the students, teachers, staff, and first responders at Richneck Elementary School.” – TK https://t.co/4pNCItw3Rv — Sen. Kaine’s Team (@SenKaineTeam) January 6, 2023

Deeply disturbed by this report and closely monitoring the situation. My thoughts go out to all families and first responders.https://t.co/wSpBXotTVA — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) January 6, 2023

My heart goes out to our community tonight. Thank you to the first responders, teachers, staff, and those who were first on the scene. The work ahead for all of us could not be clearer. pic.twitter.com/BfETFyfnzF — Mayor Phillip Jones (@Phil_Jones_757) January 7, 2023

The Uvalde Foundation For Kids has also issued a statement following the shooting: