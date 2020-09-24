Officials urge online completion of the 2020 Census

FILE – In this Sunday, April 5, 2020 file photo, An envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident is shown in Detroit. A top lawmaker says the Trump administration is seeking to delay deadlines for the 2020 census because of the coronavirus outbreak. U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney said Monday, April 13, 2020 that administration officials also were asking that the timetable for releasing apportionment and redistricting data used to draw congressional and legislative districts be pushed back. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Officials are echoing the call for Virginians to complete the 2020 Census as soon as possible.

The Census can be taken in three ways: Online, by phone or by mail.

Tasha Chambers with the United States Census Bureau expressed how important the Census is for people to complete.

“The census provides a snapshot of what our country and what our state looks like. It also provides us with information for how much federal funding will come back to communities and it also determines how many seats in Congress that Virginia will have,” Chambers said. “Three methods to complete the census, which could not have come at a better time with the pandemic to have those options to go online.”

Chambers said there is currently pending litigation to possibly extend the census from the current deadline of September 30, but people are encouraged to get it done today.

“It takes less than 10 minutes. It is simple, quick, easy and safe,” Chambers said.

Census officials are also going door-to-door to get people to complete the Census, and Chambers said that it is safe to trust the person knocking if they are displaying the right credentials.

“A census taker, if they should come to your home, they should have a federal government badge with their picture on it, a census tote bag, and they will also be carrying an iPhone,” Chambers added.

A briefcase of a census taker is seen as she knocks on the door of a residence Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Winter Park, Fla. A half-million census takers head out en mass this week to knock on the doors of households that haven’t yet responded to the 2020 census. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Chambers said that filling out the Census affects communities all around the state.

“We get the complete and accurate count so those community partners, organizations, churches, grassroots organizations, advocates for various subjects — we partner with them to help build trust in the community and also educate people on the importance of the census,” Chambers said.

Once again, to fill out the 2020 Census you can go online, or call 844-330-2020.

LATEST HEADLINES: