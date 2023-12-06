RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More than $600,000 has been awarded to the Virginia Department of Transportation in an effort to develop a statewide plan to identify roads with the highest risk of collisions with wildlife.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced that a $604,000 grant was awarded to the Virginia Department of Transportation to reduce those collisions.

The Department said the funding will allow for the construction of wildlife crossings over and below busy roads, as well as increased fencing, improved tracking and mapping tools and more.

“Identifying these potentially dangerous sites and developing improvement recommendations will help make roads safer for Virginians and animals alike,” said Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Va.) of the Commonwealth’s ninth district.

When creating the program, the Department said Congress found more than one million vehicle collisions with wildlife yearly, presenting a danger to human safety and wildlife survival.

The U.S. Department of Transportation says the impact results in over $8 billion with tens of thousands of serious injuries and hundreds of deaths on roadways in the nation.