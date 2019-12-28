VSP: Oklahoma man leads authorities on high-speed I-95 chase

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 53-year-old Oklahoma man led Virginia State Police on a high-speed multi-county chase early Saturday morning.

At around 2:47 a.m., VSP said a trooper attempted to stop a Chevy Silverado, driven by Steven C. Martin, on I-95 in Hanover County. VSP said the man was driving erratically in the northbound lanes.

Martin allegedly refused to stop and a pursuit initiated.

“The suspect vehicle continued north on I-95 reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph,” VSP said.

VSP said they chased the man from Hanover County to Prince William County.

Authorities deployed a spike-strip tire deflation device — twice.

“The suspect vehicle struck the spikes, but still refused to stop and continued north,” VSP said. “As troopers positioned themselves around the Silverado in an attempt to safely slow and stop it, the Silverado rammed the troopers’ patrol vehicles and continued north.”

The second spike strip was placed near mile marker 149, but Martin kept going, authorities said.

“The pickup rear-ended one of the trooper’s vehicles several times before finally being forced to a stop at the 151-mile marker in Prince William County,” VSP said.

VSP said Martin then got out of his pick up truck and tried to run away. He was taken into custody moments later.

Martin was arrested on charges of malicious wounding, on felony count of eluding police, DUI and resisting arrest in Prince William County.

Additional charges are pending in other jurisdictions.

Martin and a state trooper were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.