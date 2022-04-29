LURAY, Va. (WRIC) — If you were hoping to take advantage of the spring weather and pack up the car for a spontaneous trip out to Old Rag on Saturday, April 30, it’s time to pick a different activity.

Old Rag, a popular hiking destination that’s part of Shenandoah National Park, is fully booked for Saturday. According to a spokesperson for the park, there are no more tickets available, and tickets are non-transferable.

The park recently made the change to a ticket-based system, citing a need for protection from park overcrowding. The park requires visitors to buy a $1 single-day-use ticket in advance of their trip, in addition to a park entrance pass.

A total of 800 tickets are available for each day from March 1 to Nov. 30. This means that up to 800 people can visit Old Rag Saturday.

Those who were lucky enough to snag a ticket must show their ID.

If you weren’t able to grab a ticket for Saturday, check out this list of the ten best hiking destinations in Virginia, which includes Humpback Rock, The Devil’s Marbleyard, Kennedy Peak Trail and White Rock Falls Loop.