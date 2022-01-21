Old Rag hikers to pay extra fee at Shenandoah starting in March

LURAY, Va. (WRIC) — Shenandoah National Park is testing a new program to help protect some of the park’s most popular spots and keep them from being overcrowded. Old Rag mountain draws many hikers each year, now they’re asking that those hikers plan a little bit further ahead.

To hike the Saddle, Ridge and Ridge Access Trails people will need to get a day use ticket for $1. The park will allow 800 tickets per day. This will only apply between March and November.

The ticket system is just on a trial run for now but could become permanent, according to the national park.

According to Shenandoah National Park, the trails on Old Rag can often be crowded and congested during certain times of year.

Tickets are available online only at www.recreation.gov. You can buy yours up to 30 days in advance. There will be 400 tickets released a month out and the remaining 400 will be released five days in advance.

Hikers will still have to pay the park entrance fee and find parking on their own.