RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — AAA is reminding drivers of car care as the winter months are fast approaching and a record number of aging vehicles may be at risk for breakdowns.

According to S&P Global, the average age of a car on U.S. roadways is 12.5 years old. Because of this, AAA says winter weather will likely take a toll on tires, batteries and aging parts.

The travel agency’s previous research revealed cars that are 10 years older are twice as likely to end up stranded on the side of the road compared to newer ones, with the need for a tow quadrupling.

The Mid-Atlantic chapter of AAA responded to more than 96,000 calls for Emergency Roadside Service in the Commonwealth with 43% of that number being tows.

Newer cars are not exempt from car maintenance either, making the following safety tips appropriate for all motorists to adhere to.

Drivers are reminded to frequently check their vehicle’s battery, tires, engine and fluids along with belts and hoses to ensure they are all up-to-date or replaced in a timely manner.

How can I save on car maintenance?

AAA provides these opportunities for avoiding hefty costs for vehicles:

Remember to stay up-to-date with basic vehicle maintenance — drivers want to ensure battery, tires and vehicle fluids are all checked in accordance with the vehicle’s manufacturer-recommended maintenance schedule to minimize the risk and expense of a breakdown.

Bumper-to-bumper health check — a check of the whole car from the front to rear bumper helps to keep a car owner in the know of the health of their respective vehicle in its entirety. AAA Car Centers provide free bumper-to-bumper health checks with appointments. Drivers can find a location near them here .

. Seasonal discounts — AAA Car Care offers discounts on tires and additional services.

For more information on car maintenance head to AAA’s website.