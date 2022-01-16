On his first full day in office, Youngkin leads state through icy winter storm

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Our capital city has a thick layer of snow and ice on the ground. Drivers will need to be careful Sunday and into Monday.

Sunday’s storm marked Virginia’s first snowstorm with Glenn Youngkin leading the state. He said the national guard is in Virginia to assist near the I-81 corridor and into Danville.

On Sunday morning, he met with staff treating the roads in and around capitol square. “We’ve done a really good job being prepared for this storm,” he said. “I’m really proud of the way that all of the capabilities came together, we transitioned well, we worked well with the Northam administration earlier this week and I think the baton was handed off swiftly and cleanly.”

The governor said he’s feeling confident that salting the roads will be effective during this storm. “We think with the way this weather pattern is working where it’s snowing first, The temperature of all the highways has come up so we feel really good about that.”

Youngkin says his team is keeping a close eye on I-95 after hundreds of drivers were stuck on the interstate for upwards of 24 hours during the last storm. VDOT equipment is prepositioned all along 95, according to Youngkin. “I think we’re ready. We’ve done a really good job getting prepared for this storm.”