CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After fishing in the same private pond in Caroline County for 20 years, this fisherman reeled in a catch he never would have expected.

John Byrd, of Bowling Green, had caught a rare 11-and-a-half-inch blue-mouth chain pickerel.

Blue-mouth chain pickerel caught by John Byrd (Photo: Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources)

Byrd contacted a Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources regional fisheries biologist and was told that the fish had a “wild genetic pigment mutation” and that the catch “pretty much falls into the one-in-a-lifetime category of catches” but was otherwise normal.

“The coloration expressed by the blue pickerel is extremely rare,” the DWR said.

The chain pickerel is a native fish of Virginia and can be commonly found in rivers, streams and reservoirs. The DWR said the fish are typically yellowish or greenish in color, with a chain-like pattern of black lines along their sides.

Byrd kept his vibrantly-colored catch and has plans to have it mounted.