RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There is only one day remaining to register for the upcoming primary elections in Virginia.

According to the Virginia Department of Elections, the deadline to register for a primary election is 22 days before election day. With this year’s primaries for the Virginia House of Delegates, Senate of Virginia and local offices taking place June 20, that means Tuesday, May 30 is the last day to register.

The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is June 9 and the last day of in-person early voting is Saturday, June 17. Registrar’s offices close at 5 p.m.

More information on which seats are up for reelection can be found here, more information on the candidates can be found here and more information on upcoming elections can be found here.