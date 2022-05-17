ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating after a single-vehicle crash resulted in one dead in Rockingham County.

The crash occurred at 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, along Route 42, a tenth of a mile north of Route 704.

A 2012 Toyota Sienna was traveling north on Route 42 when it ran off the left side of the roadway and collided with a tree.

The driver of the Toyota — now identified as 65-year-old Ray D. Shank of Dayton, Virginia — died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Shank was not wearing a seatbelt.

Police are exploring the possibility that a medical emergency was a factor in the crash.

Virginia State Police Senior Trooper A. Johnson is continuing to investigate the crash.