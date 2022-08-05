ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a high-speed two-vehicle crash in Rockingham County that left one person dead, one critically injured and two others with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the crash occurred at the intersection of Route 42 on Harpine Highway and Route 765 on Buttermilk Creek Road on Wednesday, August 3 at 9:25 p.m.

Gerald L. Will, 71, of Hinton was driving a 1997 Mercury Villager westbound on Route 765 when he stopped at a stop sign. As he turned left onto Route 42, he collided with a 2008 BMW that was traveling northbound, according to police.

Will, 71 suffered life-threatening injuries was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center, where he later died.

A passenger in the Mercury, Jean E. Will, 78, of Hinton, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment.

The driver of the BMW, a 17-year-old male, and the passenger, another 17-year-old male, both suffered minor injuries and were transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment.

According to police, the driver of the BMW was charged with driving under the influence.

The crash remains under investigation.