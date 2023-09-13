CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One man is dead and one man was taken to the hospital after police say they were involved in a crash in Culpeper County.

According to VSP, the crash took place just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6 on Route 522 just north of Route 615.

Police determined that the driver of a 1995 Mack tractor-trailer was heading south on Route 522 when a driver ahead slowed to make a left turn. While the driver of the Mack was trying to brake, he lost control, jack-knifed, crossed the center line and collided with a 1996 Honda Accord heading north.

The impact caused the Honda to run off the roadway and into a stone fence. The driver of the Honda, 27-year-old Andrew P. Huddleston of Louisa County, died at the scene of the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Mack, 42-year-old Edwin J. Bustillo-Lagos of Fredericksburg, was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center with minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Police said this crash is still under investigation and charges are pending.