RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Looking to pick out the best poinsettia to gift for the holidays? The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has provided you a handy way to find the best one.

These bright red plants make the perfect holiday decoration along a home’s front steps or inside of a home, but there’s one way to ensure that the poinsettia you choose lasts the longest.

According to the Department, the colorful red parts around the center that look like a flower are actually bracts — or modified leaves, — not petals.

The yellow center of the bracts is the true flower, which often falls off.

The Department recommends that consumers look for poinsettias with the center flower still intact, as it will help your plant to last longer.