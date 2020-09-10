One hospitalized after fiery crash in Virginia

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person was hospitalized after a car ran off the road and hit a tree before bursting into flames in Bedford County.

The crash happened just before midnight Tuesday in the 5500 block of West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike.

When crews arrived on scene, the car was nearly engulfed in flames. Fortunately, the fire was quickly extinguished. The driver is expected to make a full recovery.

