ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one victim hospitalized in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Shortly before 2:00 a.m., Albemarle County Police officers responded to a call for a reported shooting at a residence in the 2300 block of Thomas Jefferson Parkway, southeast of Charlottesville.

Upon arrival, officers were notified that there was a victim who had been shot but had left the scene prior to their arrival.

The victim left the residence in a private vehicle to seek emergency medical care for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.

In an updated release on Saturday afternoon, Albemarle County Police Department named a suspect wanted in connection to the shooting.

Danny J. Wynkoop, a 23-year-old white male from Madison County is wanted on two outstanding warrants. He is wanted for malicious wounding and use of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.

Wynkoop’s current whereabouts is unknown but police say there is no threat to the community at this time.

The incident remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Wynkoop is encouraged to contact Albemarle Crime Stoppers at 434-972-4000.